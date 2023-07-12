Glenmorangie Releases Latest Cadboll Estate Scotch Whisky

On Tuesday, Highlands scotch whisky brand Glenmorangie announced the third release in its Cadboll Estate series of whiskies.

The third edition of Glenmorangie The Cadboll Estate is a 15-year-old single malt whisky. It will be available in the U.S. beginning Saturday. It can also be bought at the distillery’s visitor center and online at Glenmorangie.com.

A “small portion” of the final whisky was finished in casks that once held Amontillado, Glenmorangie Director of Whisky Creation Dr. Bill Lumsden’s favorite type of sherry.

“Created at Glenmorangie from field to glass, our Cadboll Estate series captures the true essence of our Highland world for whisky lovers to experience, wherever they happen to be,” Lumsden said in a news release. “Including a parcel of whisky finished in casks seasoned with Amontillado, my favourite sherry, the third Glenmorangie Cadboll Estate release adds wondrous sherried hints to our barley’s unique flavour. Soft and rich, with notes of deeply sweet spice, toffee, almonds and clove, this whisky celebrates the spirit, flavour and terroir of our homeland in a deliciously different way.”

Bottled at 86 proof, the latest Glenmorangie Cadboll Estate whisky will be available via select retailers at a suggested price of $99.99.

Glenmorangie Cadboll Estate Third Batch Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: Deep ochre.

Nose: Wonderfully aromatic and fragrant, with touches of honey, hazelnuts, mandarin oranges and soft, sweet toffee. This is then followed by some fragrant, aromatic top notes, like sweet, ripening barley, followed by some baked peaches. A splash of water releases some flinty minerality, along with honeysuckle and jasmine flowers.

Taste: A gently spicy mouthfeel leads into a burst of sweet and spicy flavours – heather honey, gingerbread, hazelnut praline, fudge, toffee and a touch of clove. The Amontillado cask-derived nuttiness is always present, but always gently integrated with other, sweeter flavours.

Finish: The lingering aftertaste has touches of almond marzipan, coconut and finally a suggestion of baking fruit loaves.

About the Glenmorangie Cadboll Estate Series

Each release in the series is made with barley from Glenmorangie’s barley fields located on the Cadboll Estate, which is near the distillery. The barley is then mashed and distilled in Glenmorangie’s copper stills. This third batch is a mix of two separate barley harvests selected by Lumsden.

The first Cadboll Estate whisky was released in 2020.

