Glenmorangie Updates Look of Core Range | Whiskey Raiders

Scotch whisky brand Glenmorangie has revealed a new look for its core range. The new packaging is designed to reflect the flavors of each expression more accurately and combines “elegance, luxurious materials and playfulness.”

The new packaging will roll out globally in August and is fully recyclable. The carton is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. The FSC certification guarantees that the pulp used in the carton comes from well-managed forests.

While the whisky inside remains unchanged, the new labels are distinctly different with the hopes that the bottles will better stand out on the shelves. Forgoing the details of the previous labels for brighter, bolder colors and massive text.

“We believe our whisky is for everyone. And we’re on a mission to share its wondrous tastes and aromas in every way we can. From this vibrant new packaging to our colourful brand campaign, we are inviting more people to discover the joy of Glenmorangie, whether or not they’ve tried single malt before,” Thomas Moradpour, president and CEO of The Glenmorangie Company, said, according to The Spirits Business.

The three entries in the scotch brands core range that have been affected by the change are the 10-year Original, 12-year Lasanta and 14-year Quinta Ruban.

The 10-year-old Original has always been the bestseller in the range, and its new label is designed to appeal to a younger audience. The 12-year Lasanta and 14-year Quinta Ruban are both premium expressions, and their new labels reflect this with a more modernized look.

Louise Dennett, Glenmorangie global head of brand, said: “Our whisky is truly delicious and our reimagined packaging brings its flavours to the fore. We see this as an opportunity to welcome new drinkers with a playful elegance, which reflects our creativity in whisky making; and to ensure our single malt stands out by using bold colours and enhanced branding.”

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!