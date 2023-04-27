The Shoe Surgeon Made Sneakers for Scotch Brand Glenmorangie

Famous sneaker designer Dominic Ciambrone, better known as the Shoe Surgeon, is continuing his partnership with scotch producer Glenmorangie by launching a pair of exclusive sneakers alongside the whisky brand.

The sneakers were designed using the same orange color Glenmorangie uses on its packaging and branding. They also feature barley-textured suede, a nod to the grain Glenmorangie and other scotch producers distill their whisky from.

“Just as they carefully select the finest ingredients and technologies to create the smoothest and complex of whiskies, we share the same level of excellence and passions to trust the intricacies of each process,” Ciambrone said, according to Maxim.

Only 100 pairs of the sneakers are being made available, and 98 of them are reserved for VIPs selected to receive a delivery experience from the Shoe Surgeon’s Mobile Studio, according to Maxim.

The VIPs were gifted their sneakers on a co-branded, Glenmorangie-stocked bar cart.

The remaining two pairs of sneakers, however, will be given away in a sweepstakes. Click here to enter. Two winners will receive a pair of the shoes, as well as a Mixology Bartender Kit and a $150 ReserveBar gift card. Three runners-up will receive the Mixology Bartender Kit and a $150 ReserveBar gift card.

“Watching Dominic take inspiration from his trip to our distillery and ultimately translate the essence of this partnership into a physical pair of sneakers has been tremendously exciting,” Dr. Bill Lumsden, Glenmorangie’s director of whisky creation, said, per Maxim.

Glenmorangie and Ciambrone entered into their partnership last May.

Last week, Glenmorangie opened a barbershop-themed whisky pop-up in Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas International Airport.

