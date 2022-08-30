Glenturret 50 Years Old Debuts With Exorbitant Price Tag

Scotch whisky producer The Glenturret, which claims to have been in existence since at least 1763, making it Scotland’s oldest working distillery, has released its oldest whisky to date, according to The Spirits Business. The whisky is a 50-year-old single malt, and it’s priced at £40,000 ($46,619).

Only 150 bottles of The Glenturret 50 Years Old have been created. After spending 50 years in a refill Sherry cask, Glenturret 50 Years Old was bottled this year at its cask strength of 40% ABV.

Sotheby’s will auction the first bottle during its Whisky in Lalique sale, which runs from Aug. 30 to Sept. 9. The starting bid for Glenturret 50 will be £24,000 ($27,973).

“We are so excited to be releasing a 50-year-old expression for the first time ever,” John Laurie, The Glenturret’s managing director, said, according to The Spirits Business. “But to do it in partnership with the extraordinary creative talents, Lalique, Method and Matthew Draper, whose values both mirror our own philosophy when it comes to craftsmanship and the importance of making things by hand, is just incredible. “The result is a rare and unique collector’s piece, and the work that has gone into this project really does justice to the remarkable liquid that can be found inside.”

Lalique is a famous luxury French glassmaker.

The lot comprises The Glenturret 50 Years Old in a Lalique decanter, an exclusive Matthew Draper artwork piece in a carved wooden box from Method Studio and an exclusive experience for four people to visit The Glenturret Distillery and receive a tour, tasting of ultra-rare Glenturret whiskies and a dinner at The Glenturret’s Michelin-starred restaurant.

The lot is estimated to sell for between £30,000 ($34,966) and £60,000 ($69,933).

Marc Larminaux, artistic and creative director at Lalique, designed the packaging. The whisky is bottled in black crystal, which is the “rarest and most expensive crystal available,” according to The Spirits Business.

