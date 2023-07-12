The Glenturret Unveils its 1st 35 Year Old Whisky

On Tuesday, The Glenturret announced the release of eight whiskies as part of its Core Collection for 2023. One bottling is a 35-year-old expression — a first for the distillery.

The eight whiskies comprise the Triple Wood, 7 Years Old Peat Smoked, 10 Years Old Peat Smoked, 12 Years Old, 15 Years Old, and limited releases of 25-year, 30-year and 35-year expressions.

All of the whiskies were crafted by whisky maker Bob Dalgarno, who was recently inducted into the Whisky Hall of Fame.

“Bob Dalgarno and our expert team have once more excelled on every level in creating the 2023 Core Collection,” The Glenturret Managing Director John Laurie said in a news release. “The passion, time and energy that has gone into each of the exceptional expressions they have created is something that myself and our whole team at the distillery are incredibly proud of. We release a new collection each year, trying to create something special each year, so hopefully our customers will enjoy the new 2023 collection as much as we do.”

Bottles can be purchased directly from The Glenturret, and the distillery delivers to the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Slovak Republic, Denmark, Finland, Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, Norway and Switzerland.

2023 Core Collection Release Details and Tasting Notes, Via The Glenturret

The Glenturret Triple Wood

The Glenturret Triple Wood is bottled at 43% ABV and was matured in a combination of American and European oak sherry casks and bourbon barrels. The brand describes the spirit as hosting aromas of toffee apple, citrus, wood spice and vanilla with a soft fruit-driven finish. The Glenturret Triple Wood has a suggested retail price of $80.

The Glenturret 7 Years Old Peat Smoked

The 7 Years Old Peat Smoked 2023 release was inspired by the landscape surrounding the distillery and hosts a suggested retail price of $80. The spirit was bottled at 46% ABV and is described by the brand as having an elegant smoky quality with aromas of fresh oak, citrus fruits and vanilla.

The Glenturret 10 Years Old Peat Smoked

The Glenturret 10 Year Old Peat Smoked is what the brand refers to as a liquid celebration of the distillery’s varying peat sources. The spirit is bottled at 48.4% ABV and has a suggested retail price of $87. The Glenturret describes the 10-Year aged scotch as having aromas of dark smoke from a “newly lit fire,” salted caramel and wood spices.

The Glenturret 12 Years Old

The Glenturret describes this expression as “the true heart and soul” of its range of whiskies. The spirit was hand-blended and selected from fewer than 60 casks in the distillery. With an ABV of 46.4% and a suggested retail price of $100, the Glenturret 12 Years Old hosts a rich, raisin-forward aroma with vanilla and cinnamon on the palate, according to The Glenturret. The spirit hosts the distillery’s signature fruity finish, per the brand.

The Glenturret 15 Years Old

The Glenturret 15 Years Old has a higher percentage of 50.8% ABV and has a suggested retail price of $190. This 15-year-old expression is described by the brand as richly complex with plenty of depth. The spirit has qualities of toffee sweetness, intermixed with fruit and spice and finishes with a lingering, smoky quality, according to The Glenturret.

The Glenturret 25 Years Old

The Glenturret 25 Years Old is considered a collector’s item, with a limited number of 210 bottles available for sale. The spirit was selected from six European oak casks and is bottled at 42.6% ABV. The suggested retail price for the spirit according to The Glenturret’s website is $1,810. The Glenturret says its 25 Years Old expression has a cinnamon-infused nose with raisins and demerara sugar; an oak-dominant palate interlaced with citrus fruit and sweets; and a finish displaying wood and spice.

The Glenturret 30 Years Old

There are 500 bottles available of the Glenturret 30 Years Old, and the spirit was finished in European oak casks and a port pipe. The whisky is available for pre-order only on the brand’s website and has a suggested retail price of $2,560. The brand describes the Glenturret 30 Years Old as “a summer’s day picnic.” The spirit has aromas of tropical fruit salad, bananas, brandy snaps and figs. On the palate, Glenturret says to expect flavors of vanilla ice cream and meringue with a fruity and oaky finish.

The Glenturret 35 Years Old

The Glenturret 35 Years Old has just 185 bottles available for purchase and a suggested price of $6,500. The spirit hails from one European Oak sherry butt that was selected by Dalgarno and the team at The Glenturret. Like the 30-year expression, this 35-year-old scotch is available for pre-order. The spirit hosts a distinctive, tropical nose with marshmallow and vanilla custard, according to the brand. One the palate, the spirit hosts flavors of cinnamon, wood spice and citrus fruit, followed by a lengthy and fruity finish with warm spices, according to The Glenturret.

