The Glenturret Launches Two New Whiskies | Whiskey Raiders

The Glenturret has released two limited-edition single malts aged 25 and 30 years old.

Glenturret, which is Scotland’s oldest working distillery, also announced the release of its 2022 core range, which comprises Triple Wood, 7 Years Old Peat Smoked, 10 Years Old Peat Smoked, 12 Years Old and 15 Years Old. Each whisky in the core collection was matured in American and European oak Sherry-seasoned casks.

“Continually building on the relationship between our whisky drinkers and The Glenturret, the 2022 release introduces more American oak influence this year and our new 7 Years Old Peated Smoked,” Bob Dalgarno, Glenturret whisky maker, said, according to The Spirits Business.

The Glenturret 25 Years Old (42.2% ABV) is a limited-edition release of 210 bottles that came from three casks. The whisky, which the brand describes as “fruitful and full,” was created using two European oak butts and one refill hogshead.

There are 750 bottles of the 30-year-old available, each bottled at 42% ABV. The whisky is made from a Niepoort Portuguese oak cask, European oak Sherry and Moscatel casks.

The Glenturret 2022 Core Collection

The brand’s 2022 core collection consists of Triple Wood, 7 Years Old Peat Smoked, 10 Years Old Peat Smoked, 12 Years Old and 15 Years Old.

Triple Wood has taken home the most accolades, winning a number of Gold medals in The Scotch Whisky Masters 2022, according to the Spirits Business. It was matured in Sherry-seasoned American and European oak casks and Bourbon barrels. The whisky is said to have peach, cinnamon, and vanilla notes and is bottled at 45% ABV.

The 7 Years Old Peat Smoked (44% ABV) was matured in American oak Sherry-seasoned casks and refill casks.

The 10 Years Old Peat Smoked was matured in a combination of first-fill and second-fill European and American oak casks. It has been bottled at 50% ABV.

The 12-year-old bottling was aged in American oak hogsheads and European oak casks. Glenturret boasts the expression and offers tasting notes of dried fruits and spices. The 12-year-old expression was bottled at 46% ABV.

Lastly, the 15-year-old was aged in European oak and was bottled at 53% ABV.

