The Glenturret Continues Trinity Series With Prowess Scotch

The Glenturret announced the release of the second single malt whisky in its Trinity Series in Lalique: The Glenturret Prowess.

There are only 320 bottles of the new Scotch available, and it is bottled at 43.9% ABV without chill filtration or caramel coloring. Each of the bottles is presented in a crystal decanter designed by Marc Larminaux, who is the artistic and creative director at Lalique.

Many hands touch the life of a whisky, each with a skill honed over time. True craftspeople, adding a chapter to the story. Our Prowess release is a celebration of these individuals who contribute to the process, a trophy in their honour. Find out more > https://t.co/eJgtkB77Wh pic.twitter.com/0G0g4NLGeC — The Glenturret Whisky (@DrinkGlenturret) December 20, 2022

According to The Glenturret website, Prowess was created by Master Blender Bob Dalgarno. It is a blend of two different casks, one filled in 1987 and the other in 1988. The brand says the whiskey is “inspired by the many skilled hands that create the whisky at every step of its journey to bottling.”

You can inquire about purchasing a bottle on The Glenturret website, where it retails for a cool £11,800 ($14,367).

