Glenfiddich Offers 50-Year Scotch During 'Whisky Experience'

Speyside scotch whisky distillery Glenfiddich is teaming up with a popular 5-star Scottish hotel to launch The Glorious Gleneagles x Glenfiddich Whisky Adventure.

The $100,000 package is described as intertwining “the artistry of Glenfiddich’s Time Re:Imagined series – a collection of their most refined single malt whiskies – with the pinnacle of Scottish hospitality,” according to Forbes, which reported the collaboration Thursday.

The Glorious Gleneagles x Glenfiddich Whisky Adventure is a two-day experience hosted at Gleneagles’ best suite: the Royal Lochnagar Suite.

Guests will be treated to 48 hours of “exhilarating pursuits and private tastings” of Glenfiddich whiskies and a meal for two at the hotel’s two Michelin-starred Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, per Forbes.

Activities during the experience — which will include shooting, archery, off-roading and a luxury picnic — are curated by Gleneagles’ outdoor expert Yuri Janssen and head of bars Michele Mariotti.

Guests will also have the chance to taste their way through the rare whiskies of the Time Re:Imagined series of 30-, 40- and 50-year-old whiskies.

The experience culminates in a private helicopter ride to the Glenfiddich distillery, where guests will bottle their own bottle from a “secret cask” and enjoy an “intimate lunch.”

The experience will also include “many additional secrets” that haven’t yet been revealed, according to Forbes.

Anyone who embarks on this journey will leave with the full three-bottle set of the Time Re:Imagined whiskies, priced at £50,000 ($63,013).

The experience in total is valued at £75,000 ($94,520). Those interested in the experience may inquire by contacting the hotel directly.

