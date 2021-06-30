Gordon & MacPhail Introduces the World’s Oldest Single Malt Scotch Whisky | Whiskey Raiders

On 3rd February 1940, in the north of Scotland, George Urquhart and his father, John, had an extraordinary idea. To be enjoyed by future generations, to age Scotch Whisky from Glenlivet Distillery in a bespoke Gordon & MacPhail cask. Eighty years to be exact.

“George Urquhart passionately believed that each whisky should be left to mature until the cask and spirit had combined to create the desired quality, and it was ready to be shared. The time for Cask 340 was to be 80 years,” According to a prepared statement.

Now whisky creator Gordon & MacPhail is set to release the world’s oldest single malt Scotch whisky in September 2021 in partnership with Sir David Adjaye OBE. This whiskey is set to be the oldest aged scotch ever to be released.

The 80 Year Old Scotch Whisky Release

Gordon & MacPhail has a simple mission: to create single malt Scotch whisky of exceptional quality. Throughout the four generations of family ownership, the company has matched its own casks with spirit from over 100 Scottish distilleries.

In the prepared statement, they say that this unique depth and breadth of experience enables Gordon & MacPhail to combine oak, spirit, and time to create iconic whiskies found nowhere else in the world.

The spirits company has collaborated with internationally acclaimed architect and designer Sir David Adjaye OBE to celebrate the release. The goal in mind was to create a presentation that was as legendary as the Scotch itself.

Adjaye is described as ‘an architect with an artist’s sensibilities and vision’. A natural choice as a creative partner and a man who shares the company’s values of artistry, legacy, and craftsmanship.

“Maturing a single malt Scotch over eight decades is an art,” adds Ewen Mackintosh, Managing Director at Gordon & MacPhail, “similar in many ways to architecture where you are creating something that needs to stand the test of time. Neither can be rushed. Both Sir David and Gordon & MacPhail share a commitment to invest in the future. We both see the significance of creating something exceptional; leaving a legacy for future generations.”

“When collaborating, I am looking for like-minded partners in terms of their craft, beliefs, and traditions. I loved Gordon & MacPhail’s rigor and obsession with their products and their craft – a romantic commitment that enables one to do exceptional things. Our partnership felt so organic,” says Adjaye.

According to the press release, 80 years is traditionally symbolized by oak, reflecting directly on this whiskey as it has been aging in oak for eight decades. Sir David Adjaye’s contribution will be a decanter and case for the scotch, revealed in September 2021.

The decanter will be auctioned by Sotheby’s in early October 2021. The auction’s proceeds will be donated to the award-winning Scottish charity Trees for Life, whose mission is to rebuild the Caledonian Forest to continue the legacy theme.

