Gordon & MacPhail Selling Unique Whisky Collection for $134K

Scottish independent bottler Gordon & MacPhail announced a one-off set of whiskies priced at £100,000 (about $134,000). The collection includes 17 200-milliliter bottles, which come in a bespoke oak cabinet designed by Method Studio.

The whiskies included in the collection are among the rarest ever released by the business and were personally selected by Stephen Rankin, director of prestige for Gordon & MacPhail and a fourth-generation member of the company’s owning family. Rankin signed every bottle of the collection, with some of the rarer bottles completely sold out and unlikely to ever be made available again, according to the Northern Scot.

The whiskies included in the collection are Gordon & MacPhail 1953 from Strathisla Distillery, Gordon & MacPhail 1954 from Mortlach Distillery, Gordon & MacPhail 1957 from Glen Grant Distillery, Gordon & MacPhail 1961 from Mortlach Distillery, Gordon & MacPhail 1969 from Mortlach Distillery, Gordon & MacPhail 1966 from Longmorn Distillery, Gordon & MacPhail 1965 from Glen Grant Distillery, Gordon & MacPhail 1969 from Dallas Dhu Distillery, Gordon & MacPhail 1975 from Glenlossie Distillery, Gordon & MacPhail 1978 from Glen Grant Distillery, Gordon & MacPhail 1978 from Glenlivet Distillery, Gordon & MacPhail 1979 from Glenlivet Distillery, Gordon & MacPhail 1979 from Glen Albyn Distillery, Gordon & MacPhail 1979 from Glentauchers Distillery, Gordon & MacPhail 1981 from Coleburn Distillery, Gordon & MacPhail 1982 from St Magdalene Distillery, Gordon & MacPhail 1982 from Caperdonich Distillery.

“The cabinet is unlike anything we have done before and is a chance to own a piece of Scotland’s whisky history,” said, according to the Northern Scot. “It’s a labour of love, from the meticulous process of our whisky experts pairing the spirit with the cask to the precision and talent of the cabinet makers, each built up over decades of experience.”

Potential buyers may express interest on Gordon & MacPhail’s website. Delivery is only available in the United Kingdom.

