David Beckham Ends Partnership With Scotch Brand Haig Club

It’s official. The partnership between David Beckham and Haig Club Whisky has been terminated, and the scotch brand’s social media profiles were suddenly set to private on Tuesday, according to the Daily Mail.

Beckham has been the face of the scotch whisky brand for almost a decade and starred in a series of promotional campaigns for Haig Club since 2014. The scotch whisky brand hosting its signature blue square bottles is owned by Diageo.

A source confirmed to the Birmingham Mail the partnership had been terminated, just one day before the social accounts were set to private.

“Haig confirmed that David wouldn’t be renewing his contract with them earlier this year,” the Birmingham Mail reported the source told it. “It is now officially over and Haig is on the lookout for someone new. Given David’s expertise in the area, it won’t be long until he’s cutting his teeth on a new drinks venture.”

Beckham is the co-owner of MLS club Inter Miami, which recently made major headlines for signing Lionel Messi, and Haig Club is the official sponsor of the soccer team. Whether the sponsorship will remain in place remains to be seen, as Beckham reportedly has plans set in motion to launch his own tequila.

Haig Club holds nearly two centuries of history and claims it is “one of the oldest whiskies in the world.” The scotch was first distilled by John Haig in Cameronbridge, Scotland, in 1824. Diageo revitalized the brand in 2014 with a new whisky expression.

In 2022, controversy surrounded both the brand and soccer star when Beckham signed a $13 million deal to become an ambassador for the World Cup-hosting country, Qatar.

Beckham’s decision to work with the country sent fans of the soccer star mixed messages — particularly within the LGBTQ+ community. Although the star had claimed to connect with LGBTQ+ fans, his decision to work with a country known for human rights abuses towards LGBTQ+ people landed both him and the scotch brand in hot water, according to Forbes.

Reps for Beckham did not comment as to Beckham’s precise reasoning behind cutting ties with the Scotch brand.

The Daily Mail shared that Beckham isn’t a “big drinker” and prefers to focus on his health. The outlet also pointed out Beckham could earn significantly more money if he focused on launching his own alcohol brand and followed in the footsteps of other celebrities who have their own beverage brands like Ryan Reynolds and Kylie Minogue.

