Highland Park Releases 18-Year-Old Single Cask Expression

The Spirits Business announced on Monday that Highland Park unveiled its latest expression within the limited-release Single Cask Series: the 18 Year Old London Edition.

The brand with 225 years of history distilled the scotch in 2002 and Master Whisky Maker Gordon Motion drew it from hand-chosen casks in 2021.

“When it comes to whisky that has matured for 18 years or more, I have fewer casks to choose from, so those in our Single Cask Series are, quite simply, the most exceptional Highland Park casks available,” Motion said, according to The Spirits Business.

The expression was drawn from a Sherry-seasoned European oak cask and was bottled at a cask-strength 58.5% ABV.

Only 642 bottles are available of the expression, and they will be set to sell exclusively in the United Kingdom for the cost of £390 ($493).

The brand describes the 18-year-old expression as possessing aromas of pear, vanilla, nutmeg and peat. On the palate, it has flavors of vanilla sponge cake, oak, nutmeg and melon. The expression finishes with anise and wood spice.

Highland Park launched its fourth edition of cask strength single malt scotch: Highland Park Cask Strength No. 4 in May in anticipation of the distillery’s 225th anniversary in September.

About Highland Park Distillery

Highland Park has a storied history that dates back to 1798 and was founded by Magnus Eunson, who initially ran an illegal distillery according to the brand.

The facilities are located on the Orkney Islands, which are situated just ten miles from the Northernmost portion of the Scottish mainland in a rugged and windswept area. The 70 islands are mostly abandoned: just 20 are inhabited due to the relatively inhospitable climate where winds can reach speeds over 100 mph in the winter.

4,000-year-old natural peat carpets grow here and Highland Park harvests them for its barley-smoking process. Wild heather grows amongst the ancient peat carpets, which Highland Park claims adds a delicate and balanced floral aroma to the scotch.

As for the Single Cask Series, Motion claims the 18-year-old expression has “an outstanding character or simply a superb example of Highland Park’s uniquely complex balance of flavors.”

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!