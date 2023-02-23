Highland Park 54 Year Old Debuts as Brand's Oldest Whisky

Scotch whisky producer Highland Park has unveiled its oldest whisky to date, a 54-year-old single-malt scotch.

In a nod to the brand’s 225-year legacy, only 225 bottles of the expression were created. Priced £39,000 ($46,800) per bottle, this whisky will be exclusive to the United Kingdom and only available from Berry Bros. & Rudd and The Whisky Shop.

“This exceptionally rare 54 Year Old single malt Scotch whisky has been nurtured through careful maturation and harmonization,” Highland Park master whisky maker Gordan Motion said, according to Elite Traveler. “Representing a quarter of Highland Park’s life, we felt it was a fitting way to mark our 225th anniversary; born and crafted in the heart of Orkney.”

This whisky began with six refill hogsheads and four refill butts, which were combined in February 2008 and refilled into European sherry butts for further aging.

The whisky comes housed in an embossed decanter housed in a Scottish oak presentation box, which was designed by crafter and designer John Galvin to represent the cliffs of Yesnaby in Orkney — just down the road from the Highland Park distillery.

Highland Park 54 Year Old Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: Deep Autumnal russet

Nose: Exotic lychee and camphor; vintage oak and delicate peat

Palate: Warm spices; crushed cumin, coriander seeds, summer rose and jasmine with a hint of kiwi fruit and pistachio

Finish: Sweet and spicy, woody notes give way to a lingering whisper of sweet fenugreek and heathery peat smoke

ABV: 46.9%

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram