Highland Park Cask Strength No. 4 Scotch Whisky Unveiled

On Thursday, scotch whisky brand Highland Park announced its latest cask strength single malt scotch: Highland Park Cask Strength No. 4.

The release comes ahead of the distillery’s 225th anniversary in September.

Bottled at 64.3% ABV, Highland Park Cask Strength No. 4 is a blend of whiskies. Most of the blend is composed of first-fill sherry seasoned European oak casks, while the rest of the components are matured in first-fill ex-bourbon casks, first-fill sherry-seasoned American oak casks, first-fill ex-port hogsheads and a small number of refill casks.

The casks were selected by Highland Park Master Whisky Maker Gordon Motion.

“For me, a cask strength whisky really celebrates an individual’s whisky journey, best enjoyed with your own personal level of water and ice added,” Motion said. “The peat from our home in Orkney gives the whisky a completely different character with aromatic heather smoke and unexpected contrasts in sweet and smoky flavors.”

The whisky features no chill filtration or additives.

To celebrate the launch, Highland Park commissioned woodworker Jamie Gaunt to create a sculpture out of the oak cask staves used to age the whisky. The sculpture will be on display in Orkney, Scotland, this summer.

“The crafts of whisky production and woodworking draw many parallels,” Gaunt said. “Just as I transform a piece of wood, wood has the same impact on whisky. Cask Strength No.4 is no different; each of the casks used in the whisky contribute to the complex flavors and aromas. To commemorate the launch, I have transformed the staves from the casks to create a unique design inspired by Highland Park in its purest form.”

Highland Park Cask Strength No. 4 will be available in June from specialist whisky retailers and high-end whisky bars. It will be priced at $100.

Highland Park Cask Strength No. 4 Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Crushed lemons and cedarwood, along with peat smoke

Taste: Zesty pink grapefruit and fragrant rose water emerge, expertly balanced with toasted oak and heather-rich peat.

Finish: A long finish gives way to sun-baked spices and a ribbon of liquorice

