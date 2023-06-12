72-Year Glen Grant Whisky Could Fetch 6 Figures at Auction

At its upcoming Rare Spirits sale auction, Bonhams Skinner will auction off the first bottle of Gordon and MacPhail’s Glen Grant 1948 72-year-old scotch whisky ever to be sold in the U.S.

Distilled in 1948 and aged in American oak ex-Sherry cask, the cask yielded only 290 bottles of the 72-year-old whisky, which were bottled at 52.6% ABV in 2020.

The bottle for sale is No. 154 of 290. The 700-milliliter bottle is projected to sell for between $70,000 and $100,000.

The online-only sale will run from June 19 through June 29.

In early 2022, 50 bottles of this whisky were made available for £50,000 ($66,650).

Other Whiskeys Selling at the Bonhams Skinner Sale

Brora Triptych Collection: This set of three 500-milliliter bottles of scotch is projected to sell for $25,000-$35,000.

Michter’s Celebration Sour Mash: This 750-milliliter bottle of American whiskey is projected to sell for between $12,000 and $18,000.

Austin Nichols Wild Turkey “Cheesy Gold Foil”: These eight 750-milliliter bottles of rare whiskey are projected to sell for $7,000 and $11,000.

AH Hirsch 16 Years Old Blue Wax 1974: This 750-milliliter bottle of 16-year-old bourbon is projected to sell for $6,000-$8,000.

