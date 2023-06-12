72-Year Glen Grant Whisky Could Fetch 6 Figures at Auction

Incredibly Rare 72-Year-Old Scotch Whisky to Auction in the US for the 1st Time
At its upcoming Rare Spirits sale auction, Bonhams Skinner will auction off the first bottle of Gordon and MacPhail’s Glen Grant 1948 72-year-old scotch whisky ever to be sold in the U.S.
Distilled in 1948 and aged in American oak ex-Sherry cask, the cask yielded only 290 bottles of the 72-year-old whisky, which were bottled at 52.6% ABV in 2020.
The bottle for sale is No. 154 of 290. The 700-milliliter bottle is projected to sell for between $70,000 and $100,000.
The online-only sale will run from June 19 through June 29.
In early 2022, 50 bottles of this whisky were made available for £50,000 ($66,650).
Other Whiskeys Selling at the Bonhams Skinner Sale
Brora Triptych Collection: This set of three 500-milliliter bottles of scotch is projected to sell for $25,000-$35,000.
Michter’s Celebration Sour Mash: This 750-milliliter bottle of American whiskey is projected to sell for between $12,000 and $18,000.
Austin Nichols Wild Turkey “Cheesy Gold Foil”: These eight 750-milliliter bottles of rare whiskey are projected to sell for $7,000 and $11,000.
AH Hirsch 16 Years Old Blue Wax 1974: This 750-milliliter bottle of 16-year-old bourbon is projected to sell for $6,000-$8,000.
This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.