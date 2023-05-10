Actor James Cosmo Debuts STORYMAN Whisky | Whiskey Raiders

Scottish actor James Cosmo (“Braveheart,” “Highlander,” “Game of Thrones”) has partnered with Annandale Distillery to create a blended scotch whisky called STORYMAN, Larder Magazine reported.

STORYMAN is a blend of two Annandale single malts – Man O’ Words and Man O’ Swords – and a grain whisky.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to create my own whisky,” Cosmo said, according to Larder Magazine. “The kind of whisky that is delicate, complex and with a warmth that grows on you.”

Cosmo said he always believed his dream would remain just that — a dream — until he was filming “Outlaw King,” a movie about Robert the Bruce, a king of Scotland in the 1300s.

“I became aware of Annandale Distillery, steeped in history and located in the heart of Bruce’s land,” Cosmo said. “I met the team and was impressed by their passion for whisky the creation of a good dram, and that spoke to me, it really hit home.”

Cosmo debuted his whisky April 27 at what Larder Magazine described as a “stunning Red Carpet premier event” at Annan’s Lonsdale Cinema, a movie theater in Annan, Scotland.

“Whisky has always been part of my life, since I was a boy, sitting on the knee of my maternal grandfather,” Cosmo said. “He was a miner and his treat at the end of a hard day was a dram of whisky. I was always fascinated by the golden liquid he held in his rough hands and slowly sipped, his bantam chickens at his feet.”

The blend was crafted by Annandale master blender Keith Law and owner David Thomson.

“The blending process took a great deal of time to get right”, Law said. “It was a process that involved speaking with James, having in-depth conversations to identify the types of whisky James likes to enjoy. What we created is a smooth and complex whisky, with notes of vanilla, honey, citrus and smoke. What we wanted to do is capture the essence of James whisky memories and make it tangible and that’s what we have done with STORYMAN.”

STORYMAN is available to pre-order at www.storymanwhisky.com priced at £55 ($69) per bottle.

MMR Research, the company founded by Thomson and his wife and business partner Teresa Church, was involved in the whisky launch, performing tasks such as consumer research on audience demographics, concept design and testing the whisky with consumers.

“This whisky is a tribute to the actor and his iconic role, as well as to the craftsmanship and quality of Annandale Distillery and MMR Research,” Thomson said. “We are very proud of this collaboration and hope that whisky lovers and fans of James Cosmo will enjoy it as much as we do.”

Cosmo has acted in more than 200 roles, including Campbell in “Braveheart,” Angus MacLeod in “Highlander,” Glaucus in “Troy,” Jeor Mormont in “Game of Thrones” and Farder Coram in “His Dark Materials.”

“I love whisky. I love the tradition and the craftsmanship, mostly I love the way whisky brings people together,” Cosmo said. “There’s always a point in the night when the pace slows down and the conversations get deep and meaningful. We all have stories, stories that bind us and tell tales of our experiences. STORYMAN premium blend Scotch whisky is my story, and I want to share it with you.”

