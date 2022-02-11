1st Single Malt From Edinburgh in 100 Years Launches

Scottish whisky maker John Crabbie & Co has released Chain Pier Single Malt, the first single malt to come from Scotland’s capital, Edinburgh, in nearly 100 years.

With only 234 bottles entering the market, this is a very limited release, according to The Scotsman.

Chain Pier Single Malt was matured in heavily charred virgin oak casks and bottled at 114 proof.

“The Chain Pier distillery was operational for just a year (between 2018 and 2019), yet it gave our team a great opportunity to continue John Crabbie’s legacy of innovation – handcrafting unique distillations and trialing everything from malt types to custom casks,” said James Stocker, marketing director at Halewood Artisanal Spirits, which set up Chain Pier as an experimental pilot distillery while the larger Bonnington distillery for Crabbie Whisky was under construction.

“The launch of the Chain Pier Single Malt is an incredibly exciting step in the John Crabbie & Co journey, as the Malt Whisky that we have crafted from start to finish at a site of our own,” Stocker said.

Over the year that the Chain Pier Distillery was operational, it yielded only 39 casks, making this release very scarce.

Chain Pier Single Malt will be available to order from specialist whisky shops such as Master of Malt and The Drop Store at a suggested retail price of £65 ($88).

John Crabbie & Co Chain Pier Single Malt Tasting Notes

Nose: Light and fruity with hints of berries, forest fruits and green apples

Taste: Rich caramel and sweet malt and ginger spice

Finish: Long, sweet and spicy

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!