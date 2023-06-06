Johnnie Walker Blue Label 'Texas' Limited Edition Debuts

The latest Johnnie Walker Blue Label offering within the “Cities” limited edition collection hit retail shelves on Thursday, paying homage to the Lone Star State. It is the most recent add-on to a series that honors New York, California, Miami, Las Vegas, Washington D.C. and Chicago.

The bottle’s design is inspired by cultural heritage items and native vegetation associated with the state of Texas, such as prickly pairs and the state flower — the bluebonnet. The Johnnie Walker Blue Label Texas Limited Edition Scotch Whisky also has desert and rodeo scenes depicted on its various panels and is set to sell with a suggested retail price of $249.99.

One panel of the bottle has a depiction of a ranch scene illustrated with longhorn cattle under a sign that reads “Keep Walking Ranch.” The sign is a nod to the Scotch brand’s motto, “Keep walking,” in conjunction with the ethos behind ranching, a major driver of the state’s economy.

More About Johnnie Walker Blue Label

Johnnie Walker Blue Label is a blended scotch whisky composed of specific barrels, with only one out of 10,000 casks hand chosen to go into the final blend. Johnnie Walker Blue Label fetches a higher price point due to the rarity of the blend, and we’ve reviewed it here.

The brand has a history of playing with artistic branding on its labels and launched its “Cities of the Future” label in August. The series was created two years after Johnnie Walker celebrated its bicentennial. Its purpose was meant to look at cities 200 years into the future and features limited expressions depicting London, Hainan, Taipei, Mexico City and even the planet Mars, amongst other cities around the world.

