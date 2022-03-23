Johnnie Walker Turns Gaze to Diversity in Spirits Industry

Scotch whisky brand Johnnie Walker has announced a partnership with Equal Measures, a charity that supports marginalized groups.

The yearlong partnership will kick off with a series of events to support Equal Measures students and help them start careers in the drinks business.

Deano Moncrieffe, owner of Hacha Bar in Dalston and Brixton, founded Equal Measures in order to provide opportunities for marginalized groups who work in the drinks industry. Anyone 18 and above who works in the drinks industry from a marginalized background is eligible to participate in the program.

“Equal Measures is founded to support anyone who feels marginalized and faces entry barriers into the wider world of hospitality,” Moncreiffe said. “Our intention is to create a regular, open for all, series of events where we can celebrate the local community.”

Students will be paired with a representative from Johnnie Walker or another brand sponsor who will provide mentorship for at least three months.

According to the Equal Measures Website, there will be community day events where participants can come together. The goal is to establish a social center for Equal Measures, as well as build cooperation and togetherness within the drinks business.

“Community Day will be hosted every month at the Brixton bar,” Equal Measures said. “Themes for 2022 include food-pairing masterclasses, panel discussions, and management coaching, with the aim of providing insight and training to students and highlighting the importance of supporting local businesses from ethnic minorities.”

Kicking off the Community Days is Johnnie Walker. Participants will create their own Johnnie Walker highball during a masterclass on Highballs given by Johnnie Walker’s global brand ambassador, Tim Philips-Johansson. Participants will engage in a fun competition to see who can make the most original Johnnie Walker highball.

Students will be given a small budget to buy alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage items from local markets and vendors in order to draw inspiration from Brixton while also giving back to the community.

