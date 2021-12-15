Johnnie Walker Brings Hologram Bartenders to Canada

In the age of smartphones, digital screens and social media, Diageo’s Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky has taken a pioneering step into the future with Canada’s first holographic campaign.

Until Jan. 3, guests will be able to experience Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch Whisky through a PORTL display: a first-of-its-kind 3D, 4K, AI holographic interface. This will allow consumers to connect digitally to content via augmented reality. The PORTL display will be exclusively located in downtown Toronto, Canada.

According to a news release, Customers can engage with the holographic display of a life-size Johnnie Walker brand ambassador in a 3D product showcase of holiday must-haves and even participate in a Holiday Cocktail Making Demonstration.

“This hologram box allows us to deliver on the real-life experience and educate consumers on the Johnnie Walker portfolio while maintaining safety protocols,” said Lance So, Customer Marketing Manager at Diageo. “PORTL is the only 3D 4K holographic display platform with the capability to beam realistic, life-size people and products into a freestanding modern device, live or pre-recorded.”

The campaign for Diageo’s Johnnie Walker 18-Year-Old and Black Label scotch whisky is a prime example of how brands are adapting to an increasingly digital world, allowing consumers to get a more personalized experience. It will be interesting to see which spirits brands follow suit.

Several niche companies have begun creating and selling robot bartenders that use artificial intelligence to interact with guests, take orders and make and serve drinks. These products haven’t become mainstream yet, but expect to see them in bars more and more in coming years.

