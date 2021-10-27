Keep Walking: Johnnie Walker Announces new Campaign Chapter

Johnnie Walker started its “Keep Walking” campaign in 1999, and with all of the success the brand has enjoyed since, the phrase has become something of a slogan. Johnnie Walker is relaunching the campaign, starting with a new advertisement, which features a new “anthem,” a mashup of iconic songs related to walking, featuring artists such as Run DMC, Aerosmith, Loretta Lynn and Lou Reed.

Beyond the ad and anthem, the company announced “epic city takeovers,” which will feature the projection of inspirational quotes (from people including Grace Jones, Mark Twain and Ayrton Senna) over city skylines and cultural hotspots around the world, including New York City, Mexico City, Cape Town, Tokyo and Bangkok.

The campaign also will see a series of local partnerships “to help reinvigorate social spaces like bars, clubs and venues as the world begins to reopen” with artists in more than 20 countries, the brand said. Partnerships will include DJ Alok (Brazil), CL (Korea) and Alfonso Herrera (Mexico).

“Johnnie Walker has always been defiantly optimistic and a beacon of progress – that’s what Keep Walking is all about,” said Julie Bramham, Johnnie Walker Global Brand Director, in a statement. “Keep Walking is two little words that say so much about positivity, possibility and resilience. After everything we’ve all been through in the past few years, we can’t imagine a time in recent history when those sentiments could be more relevant.”

Keep Walking

Johnnie Walker’s “Keep Walking” campaign is meant to emphasize the importance of moving from task to task in the accomplishment of a greater goal rather than getting overwhelmed by the magnitude of an overall challenge. In other words, “Keep walking” means keep persevering, and Johnnie Walker felt that with all that’s gone on with the COVID-19 pandemic, that was an important message to relaunch.

