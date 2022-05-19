Johnnie Walker NFT Includes Rare Whisky, Trip to Scotland

NFT-whisky marketplace BlockBar and Diageo-owned scotch whisky distillery Johnnie Walker this week unveiled a whisky-NFT package comprising a rare bottle of whisky from its Masters of Flavour series, digital artwork and an “exclusive experience” available to be redeemed within two years of the BlockBar release.

The experience is a three-day trip to Edinburgh, Scotland, where the NFT owner will stay at the Gleneagles Townhouse and tour the Glenkinchie Distillery, take a guided tour of the Brand Archive, receive tastings of rare Johnnie Walker whiskies and diner at some of the city’s finest restaurants.

The digital artwork is a unique piece of art by graphic designed BossLogic, who rose to fame because of his work with Marvel.

Seven packages are available, each featuring a different design from BossLogic:

The Masters of Flavour series is made up of rare whiskies aged at least 48 years from four closed distilleries: Port Dundas, Brora, Glen Albyn and Glenury Royal. The price for the package on BlockBar is listed at 17.32 ETH, or about $35,000.

Many distilleries have experimented with selling their spirits in NFT form or accompanied by NFTs (Hennessy, Dalmore, Glenfiddich, Macallan, Kinsale, Patrón, Ardbeg and Monkey Shoulder). Maker’s Mark even became the official bourbon partner of an NFT collection and created a custom bottle label for it.

Still, Johnnie Walker’s NFT release comes at a questionable time. Cryptocurrencies have tanked hard lately, leading to a dramatic decrease in value of NFTs. It’s hard to say whether this massive dip is temporary or the beginning of the end of a fad, but either way, releasing NFTs right now feels like an odd move.

Johnnie Walker Masters of Flavour Tasting Notes (Via the Brand)

Proof: 83.6

Nose: A soft and gentle smoke, reminiscent of seaweed and salty air, gives way to rich dried fruits. Notes of molasses linger with leather-bound books before smoke gently weaves back through the senses.

Palate: Rich fruit flavours bursting with currants before a gentle spice starts to build on the palate. Cinnamon-infused apples combine with star anise, crushed peppercorn and warming oak embers, enveloped in waves of baked caramel and rich butterscotch.

Finish: A gentle and warming smoke in the finish. Also described as “long and sweet” by Donna Anderson, Malt Master

