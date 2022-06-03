Jura Announces Exclusive 14 Year Whisky for Islay Festival

Scotch whisky distillery Jura Single Malt Whisky is celebrating the return of the popular Fèis Ìle, aka the Islay festival, with a community gathering and the launch of a limited-edition 14 Year Old distillery-exclusive whisky.

The new whisky will be available starting June 3, Jura’s official day of Fèis Ìle.

The 2007 limited release was matured in Cask No. 1892, a hand-selected Sherry butt from Jerez in Southern Spain, for 14 years. Only 700 bottles will be available of the whisky, which is bottled at cask strength 57.2% ABV.

“The distillery team had earmarked this cask as a potential island exclusive and it was easy to see why,” Joe Ricketts, lead whisky maker for Jura, said in a news release. “The fruity, aromatic qualities we’ve found around the 2007 vintage, combined with the rich, warming notes from its time in a single Sherry butt make for a compelling expression of Jura’s distinct character. Trying it with Mark and the team on the island, we quickly realised it would be the ideal candidate for 2022’s Fèis Ìle Distillery Cask, celebrating the return of this great festival.”

The 700 bottles will be available to purchase exclusively from the distillery visitor center June 3. The remaining allocation of bottles will be available for pre-sale to select international markets on the Jura Whisky website at a suggested retail price of £120 ($150).

“We knew this was a special cask destined for great things,” Jura brand home manager Mark Bruce said. “Our distillery team had shortlisted it as a potential future distillery exclusive and Joe agreed. We’ve worked harder than ever to ensure this celebratory bottling is ready for Jura Day, filling, wax dipping and completing every single bottle with hand-written labels all on island. A fitting tribute to the great community here.”

Big Peat, Lagavulin, Caol Ila and Laphroaig also have announced whiskies for Fèis Ìle.

Jura Distillery Cask Fèis Ìle 2022 Edition Tasting Notes

Color: Orange gold

Nose: Cocoa dusting, warming sweet spice, prunes soaked in Armagnac, crystal malt, dried peach, green banana and bitter orange

Taste: Dried stone fruit, sweet citrus, chocolate mint, medium roasted coffee and pistachio, finishing with a citrus blossom lift

