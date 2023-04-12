Jura Pale Ale Cask Whisky Is Here | Whiskey Raiders

Scotch whisky producer Jura has released a whisky finished in pale ale casks.

Jura says that the Pale Ale Cask single malt celebrates “the connection between the land and spirit” and was “born out of our whisky makers’ love of craft beer.”

Jura partnered with multiple breweries to create this whisky, sending them Jura whisky casks, which the breweries used to create signature pale ales. Once the brewing was finished, the breweries returned the casks to Jura, which used them to finish this whisky, which underwent initial maturation in American white oak ex-bourbon barrels.

The latest whisky in the Jura Cask Edition Series

Bottled at 40% ABV, Jura Pale Ale Cask is available in the United Kingdom from retailers such as Tesco at a suggested retail price of £35 ($43.50).

Beer cask finishes aren’t necessarily uncommon in the whisky world, but they’re much rarer than wine finishes. Pale ale cask finishes in particular aren’t often seen, although there are notable exceptions. Distilleries such as Glenfiddich and Jameson have released IPA cask-finished whiskies.

Jura Pale Ale Cask Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: Golden yellow

Nose: Honeyed cereal, vanilla spice and hints of pineapple

Taste: Bright and fruity, with sweet citrus and a subtle tropical hop character, rounding off with vanilla for a smooth and creamy finish

