 Jura Pale Ale Cask Whisky Is Here | Whiskey Raiders
Beer and Whisky Lovers Rejoice: A Scotch Finished in Pale Ale Casks Just Dropped

David MorrowApr 12th, 2023, 9:00 am
Jura Pale Ale

Jura Pale Ale Cask whisky has arrived.

Scotch whisky producer Jura has released a whisky finished in pale ale casks.

Jura says that the Pale Ale Cask single malt celebrates “the connection between the land and spirit” and was “born out of our whisky makers’ love of craft beer.”

Jura partnered with multiple breweries to create this whisky, sending them Jura whisky casks, which the breweries used to create signature pale ales. Once the brewing was finished, the breweries returned the casks to Jura, which used them to finish this whisky, which underwent initial maturation in American white oak ex-bourbon barrels.

The latest whisky in the Jura Cask Edition Series

Bottled at 40% ABV, Jura Pale Ale Cask is available in the United Kingdom from retailers such as Tesco at a suggested retail price of £35 ($43.50).

Beer cask finishes aren’t necessarily uncommon in the whisky world, but they’re much rarer than wine finishes. Pale ale cask finishes in particular aren’t often seen, although there are notable exceptions. Distilleries such as Glenfiddich and Jameson have released IPA cask-finished whiskies.

Jura Pale Ale Cask Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: Golden yellow

Nose: Honeyed cereal, vanilla spice and hints of pineapple

Taste: Bright and fruity, with sweet citrus and a subtle tropical hop character, rounding off with vanilla for a smooth and creamy finish

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place.

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

