Jura Unveils 14-Year Scotch Finished in American Rye Casks

Isle of Jura has launched its latest Jura single malt scotch: Jura 14 Year Old American Rye Cask whisky.

This expression was matured in a selection of American white oak, bourbon, and American rye whiskey barrels.

“The vibrancy of this new whisky gives it real personality and flair, whilst very much staying true to the character of Jura,” Gregg Glass, whisky maker and blender at Whyte and Mackay, which owns Jura, said, according to Scottish Field. “In celebrating the island and its community, it’s vital to create a whisky which offers layers of flavour and a touch of complexity, as it perfectly reflects our inspiration.”

bottled at 40% ABV, Jura 14 Year Old American Rye Cask is available at a suggested retail price of £42 ($55) and will roll out into key markets, including the Netherlands, later in the year, according to Scottish Field.

Jura 14 Year Old American Rye Cask Tasting Notes

Nose: Mango, fresh mint and crushed almonds

Palate: Toffee apple richness with layers of cinnamon, vibrant vanilla and cacao

Finish: Long and nutty with maple syrup, guava and soft wood spice.

