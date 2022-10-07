Lagavulin Launches Islay Jazz Festival Exclusive Whiskies

The Islay Jazz Festival is back in action this weekend, and scotch whisky distillery Lagavulin is celebrating with two limited-edition bottlings.

“The Lagavulin Islay Jazz Festival has become a key moment in the calendar ever since it began 24 years ago, and we’re all excited to welcome visitors back to Islay for the festival once again,” Jordan Paisley, distillery manager at Lagavulin, said, according to The Whiskey Scoop. “Crafted to celebrate together with our fans in Islay, the 14 Year Old Distillery exclusive is surprisingly sweet, set to excite everyone.”

The two expressions are the Lagavulin Jazz Distillery Exclusive, a 14-year-old cask-strength single malt, and the Lagavulin Jazz Festival Exclusive, a 7-year-old bottling that is available beyond Islay. The 7-year-old whisky can be purchased from Malts.com.

“This year, we wanted reach all of our fans in a special way, even those unable to attend the festival,” Paisley said. “That’s why the team has also, for the first time ever, released the 7 Year Old Festival Bottling, an honest and pure expression of Lagavulin – chosen to carry a piece of the Lagavulin Islay Jazz Festival to every fan’s home.”

Bottled at 55.4% ABV, Lagavulin Jazz Distillery Exclusive 2022 will retail for £220 ($244) per 700-milliliter bottle, with 3,000 bottles are available.

Bottled at 59.5% ABV, Lagavulin Jazz Festival Exclusive 2022 will retail at £95 ($105) per 700-milliliter bottle, with 2,490 bottles available.

Lagavulin Jazz Festival Exclusive 2022 Tasting Notes, Via Malts.com

Nose: A mild nose with light prickle despite the strength. The top-notes are both maritime, suggesting a briny, fresh sea breeze with a trace of iodine, and citric, backed by a chalky mineral note on a faintly medicinal base, with little peat-smoke so far…. though adding a drop of water soon brings up that subject!

Taste: At natural strength, a smooth and gently oily texture. The taste is lightly sweet, rounded and citrus-fruity while also notably salty, then smoky, growing more and more so, as threads of pungent wood smoke lead straight to white pepper heat late on. Water softens and calms the flow; the balance now is poised between softer sweetness and ever-present smoke.

Finish: Quite long, smoky and drying, as more than a little of the spicy heat entwines with the smoke in a pleasing and warming finale. Similar with water, when there is a mouth cooling aftertaste.

