Lagavulin to Launch 3rd Whisky With Nick Offerman

Labels submitted to the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau have revealed Lagavulin Offerman Edition Charred Oak Cask, the third Lagavulin limited release created in partnership with actor Nick Offerman, known best for his role as Ron Swanson in “Parks and Recreation.”

According to the label, Lagavulin Offerman Edition Charred Oak Cask will be bottled at 92 proof. The label will feature the same quote from Offerman that has appeared on all three releases: “I have travelled the world and sampled many attempts at pleasing nectars, but it is solely this distillation of Islay; a tiny charismatic Scottish isle, that has claimed by palate. Yea, and my heart into the bargain.”

Lagavulin’s collaborations with actor Nick Offerman have become the most highly anticipated celebrity whisky drops out there. Lagvulin and Offerman first released an ex-Bourbon matured Lagavulin Offerman Edition Aged 11 Years in 2019, followed by Lagavulin Offerman Edition Finished in Guinness Casks, which launched in 2021.

The second release in the series was highly reviewed and awarded.

Lagavulin Offerman Edition Charred Oak Cask is expected to hit stores later this year.

