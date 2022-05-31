Laphroaig Debuts 2022 Càirdeas Whisky in Time for Fèis Ìle

Scotch whisky distillery Laphroaig has released the 2022 edition of its Càirdeas whisky to mark this year’s Fèis Ìle, aka Islay Festival. The annual release of the series celebrates the “Friends of Laphroaig,” the distillery’s rewards program.

Laphroaig Càirdeas 2022 Warehouse 1 was made available on Tuesday, which was Laphroaig Day, held during Fèis Ìle (May 26-June 4). The new release has matured in first-fill Maker’s Mark Bourbon casks and aged in Laphroaig’s Warehouse 1, which has stood for almost 200 years.

“This year’s Càirdeas wasn’t made for the Friends of Laphroaig, it was made by the Friends of Laphroaig. By you asking for all of these flavours in one glass. And here they are.” Barry MacAffer, Distillery Manager. Laphroaig Cairdeas 2022. Available to purchase online ⬇️ 1/2 pic.twitter.com/maGkEiH5Cp — Laphroaig Whisky (@Laphroaig) May 31, 2022

According to the brand, peat, smoke and salt are the signature notes of this whisky. Hints of vanilla cake, fudge, heather honey, golden syrup, walnuts and nutmeg can be found on the nose. The palate provides strong peat reek, tar and powerful ashy notes alongside manuka honey, burnt toffee, licorice, oak spices, tannins, white pepper, dried herbs and flowers.

The 52.2%-ABV whisky is priced at $116 per 700-milliliter bottle and is available to purchase from the Laphroaig website.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!