Laphroaig Pushes for Sustainability in Package Relaunch

On Wednesday, Laphroaig introduced a new, environmentally friendly package redesign, the brand’s parent company, Beam-Suntory, announced Wednesday. The new packaging is intended to reduce the Islay scotch brand’s carbon emissions by 30%.

The sustainably focused packaging is set to hit shelves and be available online soon, according to the brand.

The Beam Suntory-owned distillery chose to swap out the spirit’s secondary packaging for a recyclable carton and replace the current plastic top with beech wood.

“The Laphroaig distillery has been making whisky for more than 200 years and it is fundamentally important we take steps to reduce our environmental impact and protect the natural resources we rely upon,” Beam Suntory Vice President of Global Scotch and Irish Brands Chris Richardson said in a news release.

The changes are set to reduce 1,184 tons of greenhouse gases every year and are equivalent to growing 30,711 saplings over a decade, according to the brand.

Laphroaig made the additional choice to change the name of the “Select” expression to “Oak Select.”

The purpose of this choice was to showcase the role oak casks have in nurturing the flavor profile of the distillery’s whiskey with the passage of time.

“This new packaging is a new step forward in our global sustainability ambitions, while maintaining Laphroaig’s true character and exceptionally high quality,” Richardson concluded.

The storied scotches from Laphroaig are favorites among many for their bold and distinctively peated profiles. The English monarch, King Charles III is a devotee to the brand, and the monarch granted Laphroaig a Royal Warrant in 1994, according to Fox News.

According to Forbes, the monarch has a 50-year track record of championing environmental causes. King Charles gave the opening address at the Glasgow COP 26 in 2021 and cited climate change and biodiversity loss as an “existential threat,” potentially greater than the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether the Laphroaig-loving monarch was made aware of these sustainably-driven packaging initiatives remains to be seen, yet it seems highly likely he would approve.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!