Laphroaig Ian Hunter Book 4 Whisky Debuts | Whiskey Raiders

Laphroaig, a popular Islay distillery, has just released the newest iteration of its Ian Hunter series. Ian Hunter Book 4: Malt Master is a 34-year-old, non-chill filtered whisky that’s bottled at 92.4 proof. The retail price has yet to be announced, but considering this is the oldest expression in the series so far, it’s doubtful it will be cheap. Book 3, a 33-year-old whiskey, retailed for $1,299.99.

The whiskey was aged in American White Oak Bourbon barrels and finished in first-fill European Oak Oloroso Sherry casks. According to the brand, consumers can expect notes of honey, black pepper and peat.

About The Laphroaig Ian Hunter Book Series

The Ian Hunter Series is a celebration of Ian Hunter, who was the last of the Johnston family to own Laphroaig. The brand says that “This is the story of a character as unique as our whisky.”

The series was launched in 2019 and has been telling the story of Hunter’s legacy ever since.

