The Last Drop Distillers Announces 2022 Collection

This month, Sazerac-owned independent bottler The Last Drop Distillers unveiled its 2022 collection, featuring three new releases: the group’s first Japanese whisky release, an expensive scotch and a 70-year-old cognac.

The Last Drop 2022 Collection Tasting Notes

Release No. 25: The Last Drop 20 Year Old Japanese Blended Malt Whisky

120 proof, 177 bottles, £4,200 ($5,517) per bottle

“This whisky is all about fragrance and delicacy, from its perfumed exotic fruits to more elusive scents of jasmine and green tea. The warm apricot and peach notes eventually give way to leaner green apple, accompanied by vanilla cream. There’s great breadth and texture in the mouth, and it wears its considerable strength lightly. Restrained and elegant.”

Release No. 26: The Last Drop Hors d’Age Petite Champagne Cognac (70 Years Old)

90 proof, 375 bottles, £3,250 ($4,269) per bottle

“In some ways similar to the Japanese blended malt, this is ethereal and fresh, with surprisingly little cask influence. First come pungent floral notes and pot-pourri, then bright, expressive tangerine zest. Initially all soft gentility, it builds in the mouth to reveal richer flavours of sandalwood and nutmeg, before subsiding into grape flower and light fudge.”

Release No. 27: The Last Drop 1977 Glenturret Single Malt Scotch Whisky (44 Years Old)

90 proof, 168 bottles, £4,500 ($5,911) per bottle

“Fruit leaps from the glass – intense, juicy, tropical notes of papaya and mango – then things calm down a little, revealing lighter hints of green apple and grape skin. Surprisingly sweet on the palate as the fruits darken, and then a nutty sherried character emerges alongside the unmistakable rancio tang that denotes long age.”

“The whisky industry is built on collaboration more than anything,” Managing Director Rebecca Jago said, according to Elite Traveler. “It’s one of the most wonderful things about it. Independent bottlers have been around almost as long as distilleries and in many cases, the part that businesses like Gordon & MacPhail play in bolstering the industry can’t be understated.”

The Last Drop has been owned by Sazerac since 2016.

“We are confident in and supportive of the idea of showcasing other people’s work,” Jago said. “That’s what brings us to the description as curators of the world’s most remarkable spirits. We halo things that might not otherwise have their moment in the spotlight.”

The Last Drop also launched a podcast, The Remarkable, hosted by Jago and featuring guests including polar explorer and TED speaker Ben Saunders. The monthly podcast episodes are available on the company website and podcast platforms.

