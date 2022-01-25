Le Clos Launches 120-Bottle Release of 50 Year Old Scotch

Luxury wine and spirits retailer Le Clos announced Monday that it is launching an exclusive, limited-edition 50-year-old scotch, called Celebration Edition Blended Whisky.

The release is extremely limited at a mere 120 bottles and only available at Le Clos outlets at Dubai International airport and online at leclos.net for $500 for a 700-milliliter bottle. Celebration Edition Blended Whisky has notes of figs, cinnamon and rich honey, according to Le Clos’s website.

The 50-year-old whisky is a blend of “some of Scotland’s most iconic distilleries,” according to a news release.

“The Celebration Edition 50 Year Old is the culmination of a year-long search to find a truly unique expression for our customers,” said Ben Odgers, general manager of Le Clos. “Our team prides itself on being able to deliver world-class and exceptional products and this bottling is another example of that commitment. This whisky will appeal to both enthusiasts and collectors providing an opportunity to secure a time capsule of history.”

Celebration Edition Blended Whisky is the first in a series of exclusive bottlings that Le Clos plans to release over the next year as part of the Le Clos Limited Edition Collection, according to the news release.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!