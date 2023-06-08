Haig Club Whisky Sponsors New Soccer Team of Lionel Messi

Argentinian soccer great Lionel Messi shocked the sports world this week with the news that he’s heading to the U.S., taking his talents to Miami to play for the MLS team Inter Miami CF.

Inter Miami has a major connection to another legend of the sport: David Beckham. Not only is Beckham a co-owner of Inter Miami, but the former Manchester United and Real Madrid was the face of the whisky brand that sponsors the club.

Haig Club Clubman, the flagship single-grain scotch whisky from Haig Club, of which Beckham was a longtime partner, is the official whisky brand of Inter Miami.

In March, Beckham severed ties with Haig Club and decided to pursue spirits endeavors of his own. Despite Beckham no being the face of the brand, it still sponsors Inter Miami.

Haig Club Clubman was named the official whisky of Inter Miami FC in February 2020.

“I’m so excited that Haig Club is launching in Miami,” Beckham said at the time. “Miami is like a second home for me, it’s a city that has welcomed me with open arms – the energy and the people are all amazing. Launching Inter Miami CF this year is a really proud moment for me and to have Haig Club be a part of that is really special. I can’t wait to see people enjoying Haig Club in Miami.”

Inter Miami is also sponsored by Heineken beer, Captain Morgan rum and Espolon tequila.

