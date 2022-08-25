Loch Lomond 2021's Fastest Growing Single Malt,

Scotch whisky brand Loch Lomond was, by volume, the world’s fastest-growing single malt brand among the top 25 brands in 2021, according to data published by International Wine and Spirits Research (IWSR).

Loch Lomond Whiskies has seen a 73% year-on-year boost in volume.

“The Scotch whisky market continues to be incredibly buoyant, and we have seen the category steadily grow for a number of years,” John Grieveson, chief marketing officer, Loch Lomond Group, said, per The Spirits Business.

Meanwhile, single malt brand Glen Scotia, also owned by Loch Lomond Group, reported 108% year-on-year growth by volume.

“We have made significant investments in Loch Lomond Whiskies and Glen Scotia to improve their visibility, both on shelves and through marketing initiatives, and we are beginning to see our awareness improve with consumers and through trade,” Grieveson said. “Recent trends demonstrate a real shift towards more premium spirits, and while very different brands, rooted in their own unique history, both Loch Lomond Whiskies and Glen Scotia are known for their high-quality and innovative approach to whisky making, giving them an appealing proposition to consumers.

“This is a great achievement for both brands and an important step in our overall strategic growth plans.”

Glen Scotia in 2021 earned the Best in Show title at San Francisco World Spirits Competition, which essentially means it was declared the best whisky in the world.

In May, Loch Lomond released two whiskies to celebrate The Open golf competition’s 150th anniversary.

