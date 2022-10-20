Only 55 Bottles of Loch Lomond 54 Years Old Are Availablr

Scotch whisky producer Loch Lomond has unveiled a 54-year-old single malt priced at £24,000 ($26,928), according to the Scottish Sun. Only 55 bottles of the rare whisky are available.

Bottled at 41.1% ABV, this whisky was distilled in 1967 and aged in refill American oak hogshead casks before being recasked into a refill European oak sherry hogshead in 1994.

“It is a real privilege to work with a whisky so rare,” Loch Lomond Master Blender Michael Henry said, according to the Scottish Sun. “Our 54-year-old single malt whisky had been maturing for more than 40 years before I joined as master blender in 2007. “It takes a very special cask of whisky to make it to 54 years old, and the expectations are high when working with liquid as special and scarce as this. It was a huge undertaking and came with great responsibility.”

Loch Lomond 54 Years Old rests in a handmade Glencairn crystal decanter, which is housed in a handmade multi-layered oak box. The whisky will be available worldwide.

In August, a report from International Wine and Spirits Research showed that Loch Lomond was the fastest-growing among the world’s top 25 single malt whisky brands in 2021.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!