Loch Lomond Group Release 2 Single Malts | Whiskey Raiders

In celebration of the 150th anniversary of The Open golf competition, Scotch whisky producer Loch Lomond Group has released two single malts: The Open Course Edition 2022 and The Open Special Edition 2022.

This year’s championship will be held July 14-17 on The Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland.

“The Open is a such a prestigious event, bringing together some of the world’s best golfers,” Andrew Jack, head of whisky marketing at Loch Lomond Whiskies, said, according to What’s On Glasgow. “At Loch Lomond Whiskies we are very proud to show our support as the official spirit partner of this momentous anniversary.”

The Open Course Edition 2022 Tasting Notes

The Open Course Edition 2022 was distilled 22 years ago. Bottled at 48.2% ABV and was aged in American oak casks and finished in Haut-Médoc claret barriques for three years.

The single malt offers notes of stewed apple, pear and black cherry with vanilla, dark chocolate and ginger spice, and a wood smoke finish, according to the brand.

The Open Special Edition 2022 Tasting Notes

The 46% ABV bottling was matured in American oak casks before being finished in Bordeaux red wine barriques.

The result offers the distillery’s signature fruit, honey and soft smoke notes, alongside notes of strawberry, peach, lime citrus, fudge, oak spice, followed by a soft smoke finish, the brand says.

“The ties between golf and whisky in Scotland date back generations,” Jack said. “Our two new, limited edition single malts are highly valuable additions to our whisky portfolio, demonstrating the breadth of distillation techniques Loch Lomond Whiskies is capable of.”

The Open Special Edition is priced at RRP £45 ($56) while the Course Edition retails for £225 ($281) and is available on the Loch Lomond website.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!