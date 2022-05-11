Loch Lomond Debuts 2nd Release in Remarkable Stills Series

Scotch whisky producer Loch Lomond has unveiled a 46-year-old single malt as the second bottling in its Remarkable Stills series.

This is the second release in the series, following a 45-year-old expression, released in 2021. Each release of the Remarkable Stills series comprises 200 bottles, making them extremely limited. The distillery says the whisky was made as an homage to the distiller’s straight-neck stills and was first distilled in 1974.

“It is our unique straight-neck stills which set us apart from other distilleries in Scotland,” said Michael Henry, Loch Lomond Whiskies master blender, according to Halcyon Lifestyle. “Often distilleries focus on the flavours created through cask influence alone, but at Loch Lomond Whiskies we use both the distillation and maturation process to create a distinctive signature style.”

Bottled at 45.3% ABV, The whisky was matured in American oak casks for 44 years before being transferred to first-fill oloroso and Pedro Ximénez Sherry casks for two years.

Loch Lomond is available globally for a suggested retail price of £4,500 (about $5,500). Find it at the Loch Lomond website.

At the time of this article’s publishing, eight 50-milliliter sample bottles are in stock at the Loch Lomond website for £200 ($245) each. Each sale will grant the purchaser the option to purchase a full 700-milliliter bottle, which will come with a one-on-one online guided tasting with Loch Lomond senior global brand ambassador Gary Mills.

Loch Lomond Remarkable Stills Series 46 Year Old Tasting Notes

Nose: Toffee and caramelized sugar with floral notes of rose, peach, mango and vanilla syrup.

Taste: Opens with juicy ripe pear, fresh orange peel and sweet melted brown sugar. There is cinnamon and clove spice before dried fruits of raisins and sultanas.

Finish: Long with green fruit, gooseberry and lime, a toffee sweetness and warming cinnamon and nutmeg spice.

