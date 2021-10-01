The Macallan Unveils Double-Cask 30-Year | Whiskey Raiders

The Macallan added yet another pricy, premium whisky to add to its stock when it announced its latest 30-year single scotch malt whisky release. This batch is double-cask matured in sherry seasoned American and European oak casks, giving the whiskey a sweet, warm taste, according to a news release disseminated Thursday.

Bottled at 43% ABV, the 30-year comes with a hefty suggested retail price of $4,000 per bottle. It should be interesting to compare recent releases of their 30yr Fine Oak.

The American oak gives delicate, sweet flavors, while the European oak adds the “subtle and classic style of The Macallan,” the release said.

This release joins the Gold, 12 Year Old, 15 Year Old and 18 Year Old in The Macallan’s Double Cask collection.

The Macallan collaborated with American artist and photographer Erik Madigan Heck to create three promotional compositions for the whisky. The bottle comes packaged in an oak box and comes with Heck’s three images. The whisky is available starting this month at The Macallan boutiques, premium bars and restaurants and premium specialist retailers globally, The Macallan said.

Official tasting notes:

Color: Golden acorn and 100% natural

Aroma: Fresh honeycomb, sweet toffee, red apple, fig and vanilla pod

Palate: A smooth melody of cinnamon, ginger, Madagascan vanilla, dried fruits and oak

Finish: Sweet oak, soft spice and toffee

