Whisky Brand The Macallan Opens Shop in Panama Airport

The Macallan and Duty Free Americas are teaming up to open the Speyside whisky distillery’s first brick-and-mortar store in an Americas Travel Retail location, according to The Moodie Davitt Report. The Macallan opened the store in Terminal 2 at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama — an untapped market for the brand.

The launch follows the successful opening of the Macallan Boutique at New York’s JFK Airport in November 2021.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on August 14 to mark the opening of the Panama space.

“The stunning space will enable travelers at Central America’s busiest airport to learn more about The Macallan’s history and craftsmanship, as well as discover channel-exclusive products and limited releases,” said Edrington Global Travel Retail Regional Managing Director, Jeremy Speirs in a statement per The Moodie Davitt Report.

Duty Free Americas Vice President Dov Falic emphasized that the partnership was a continuation of a longstanding business relationship with The Macallan and that in terms of future business endeavors, both parties have “more to come.”

Falic claimed the Panama airport typically hosts over 20 million passengers and that many customers in the Latin American markets do not have access to The Macallan because of heavily regulated allocations. He touched on the importance of the burgeoning Latin American Market for The Macallan and stated that the shop will enable travelers to have access to the distillery’s expressions. The store is unique because it is the only one available within the region.

The Macallan has been busy expanding its footprint of late. In January, The Macallan opened an “immersive” pop-up in Los Angeles, where fans of the brand were able to enjoy offerings from the scotch distillery and custom coffee.

“It’s an especially exciting launch as it represents a first in the Americas travel retail channel for The Macallan, continuing the momentum of our joint efforts on opening the first and only The Macallan Boutique at the Americas travel retail at JFK Airport — a landmark opening itself,” Falic concluded.

