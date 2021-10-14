Macallan Makes Chocolate Lovers’ Dreams Come True With Whisky Experiment | Whiskey Raiders

The Macallan has introduced its new sustainable series of single malts, where the brand will combine innovative techniques with natural materials at the end of their lifespans. The first release in the series is The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao. The new chocolate-inspired scotch is the first limited-edition whisky in an innovative new series of single malts that will make the brand progress towards sustainable packaging.

In a prepared statement, The Macallan Whisky Maker Polly Logan said she traveled to Girona, Spain, where she immersed herself in the world of chocolate, exploring the chocolate-making process and uncovering the distinctive flavor profiles. “As I immersed myself in this world, I uncovered a great synergy between the whisky-making process and that of chocolate. Both take time and exceptional attention to detail, with even the slightest changes to the process encouraging different aromas and flavors to emerge,” Logan said.

Inspired by our deep-rooted connection to nature for nearly 200 years, The Macallan will explore the world of sustainable packaging in a series fusing innovative techniques with materials from the natural world. Coming Soon. pic.twitter.com/pbSJqDK6ME — The Macallan (@USMacallan) October 11, 2021

Logan collaborated with world-renowned pastry chef Jordi Roca, the youngest of the acclaimed Roca brothers of El Celler de Can Roca, with whom The Macallan has a long-standing relationship. As part of the exploration, she visited Jordi’s famed chocolate factory.

“Working in collaboration with Jordi Roca, acknowledged as one of the best and most creative pastry chefs in the world, and with exceptional chocolatier, Damian Allsop, I went on a journey of discovery, learning of the craftsmanship, passion, and creativity which goes into making chocolate,” Logan said.

Marrying Chocolate and Sustainability for Macallan Single Malt Scotch

In homage to its chocolate inspiration, The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao is encased in a beautiful, fully recyclable and biodegradable presentation box. This box is crafted without compromise using discarded husks from cacao pods and brings together The Macallan’s renowned craftsmanship with contemporary packaging techniques to minimize waste.

The single malt whisky has been crafted from a harmonious combination of European oak casks with American black oak at their heart. The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao will be available globally this month for a suggested retail price of $160.

