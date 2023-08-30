The Macallan Debuts 'The Colour Collection,' of Whiskies

The Macallan unveiled a collection of five distinctive, age-stated whiskies titled “The Colour Collection,” set to be available at travel retail shops in September. TR Business reported the launch on Tuesday.

The collection consists of 12-year, 15-year, 18-year, 21-year and 30-year-old whiskies and was created in collaboration with graphic designer David Carson.

Carson is an American graphic designer with an unconventional, typography-based style known for changing the design landscape in the 1990s.

The whiskies were aged in mostly sherry-infused American oak casks, with a light touch of European oak.

“The Macallan Colour Collection is a visual celebration of our commitment to natural color and sherry seasoning, with each of the five distinctive whiskies taking travelers through a compelling sensory journey of the remarkable spectrum of natural hues derived from maturation in The Macallan’s sherry seasoned oak casks,” Kirsteen Campbell, master whiskymaker at The Macallan, said, according to TR Business.

Campbell claims that the casks are the chief contributors to the distinctive flavors and aromas of the whiskies.

“Deepening with color and age, each expression tells its own story and is a prism through which consumers can explore the unique characteristics which underpin the exceptional craftsmanship, renowned quality and rich character of our single malt whisky,” she concluded.

Carson’s packaging was inspired by Jerez in Southern Spain, where the sherries used to season The Macallan’s casks were made.

This latest release follows The Macallan’s inaugural launch of a brick-and-mortar shop at the Tocumen airport in Panama.

The Macallan Colour Collection Pricing and Tasting Notes, Via the brand

The Macallan 12 Year Old

Priced at $80, The brand claims The Macallan 12-Year-Old offers aromas of sweet oak and lemon peel with flavors of syrup-soaked spongecake and tree fruit aromas.

The Macallan 13 Year Old

The Macallan 13-Year-Old hosts aromas of vanilla toffee, candied oranges, and lemon pastry with vanilla custard and cinnamon dust. The Macallan 13 Year Old hosts a price of $165.

The Macallan 18 Year Old

The Macallan 18 Year Old is priced at $350 and has aromas of clementine, panna cotta, vanilla sponge, milk chocolate orange, and a medium finish imparted with sweet oak and orange.

The Macallan 21 Year Old

The Macallan 21 Year Old is priced at $1,100 and possesses aromas of crème brûlée, candied oranges, caramelized pineapple with tropical fruits on the palate hazelnut and dark chocolate orange.

The Macallan 30 Year Old

The Macallan 30 Year Old has orange oil aromas, interlaced with caramelized banana and sweet aged oak. The palate hosts a mixture of tropical fruit and custard flavors, with crystalized lemon peel, that fades into a tropically-driven finish. The Macallan 30 Year Old hosts a price of $4,455.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!