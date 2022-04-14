The Macallan Launches Distil Your World New York

The Macallan on Thursday announced the launch of Distil Your World New York, a limited-edition single malt whisky with the goal of capturing the essence of one of the most iconic cities in the world.

Created from six European and American oak casks and bottled at 49.5%, the whisky “reflects the distinctive artistic character of the city, its towering architecture and the culinary eclecticism offered by its delis, diners and street food,” according to a news release.

“This project is a homage to the people of New York,” The Macallan Whisky Maker Polly Logan said. “The daring, creative and diverse characters we’ve met along the way. This whisky is bold, flavor vibrant and uplifting – just like each of them.”

The Macallan Distil Your World New York is a limited-edition release of 1,000 bottles. It will be available starting this month for a suggested retail price of $4,200 for a 700-milliliter bottle and $4,500 for a 750-milliliter bottle at select The Macallan Boutiques, premium specialist retailers and exclusive premium non-specialist retailers.

Distil Your World New York is the latest release in the series exploring leading locations around the globe.

“We really looked towards the quintessential tastes of New York – sweet candy, waffles, peanut brittle, chocolate, and pecans,” Logan said. “The city’s thriving street food scene was a great source of inspiration.”

Distil Your World New York is housed in a white presentation box featuring an engraved aerial map of New York. The touches of blue on the box and bottle represent the water that surrounds the city and the buildings extending to the sky. The box also contains a book showcasing the different inspirations behind the whisky and craftsmanship involved in its creation, alongside New York photography.

Logan crafted Distil Your World New York in collaboration with the Roca brothers, owners of Spain’s El Celler de Can Roca, twice named Best Restaurant in the World.

According to the news release, Logan and Joan Roca traveled to New York City to “spend time with the artists who fuel its vibrant culture; the visionaries driving its inimitable creativity; and the thinkers chronicling the city.”

The Roca brothers also created a menu designed to take diners on a journey through New York. Their creations include a potato cronut with salsa brava, waffles with chicken pâté and sugar cane syrup and cured and smoked strip steak. The Big Apple, the dessert, features a caramel apple filled with fresh apple puree and milk chocolate.

Their journey was chronicled in a new 30-minute documentary, the fourth episode of the Distil Your World documentary series. The film premiered during a private event in New York on April 13 and is set to be released on YouTube.

The Macallan Distil Your World New York Tasting Notes

Aroma: Big apple with peanut brittle and milk chocolate. A sweet and salty mix like a rising dough and a whisp of sidewalks, fresh rain and cherry blossom.

Palate: Baked apple and raisin, chocolate covered nuts, maple syrup and toasted waffles with a side of salted pecans.

Finish: Medium with roasted nuts and sweet oak

