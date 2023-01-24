Coffee and Whisky Meet at The Macallan Harmony Cafe in LA

Scotch whisky brand The Macallan is continuing its celebration of whisky and coffee with an “immersive” pop-up experience in Los Angeles, California, called The Macallan Harmony Café.

L.A.-based fans of scotch should get excited and prepare to enjoy “complimentary treats that speak to distnctive whisky and coffee rituals.” According to a news release sent out Monday by The Macallan, these “treats” will include custom coffee and cocktails, branded lattes and food pairings and even tastings of The Macallan’s limited-edition whisky, the Harmony Collection, which the brand has said is inspired by the coffee bean Intense Arabica.

If you’re interested in going, you’d better RSVP quickly. The pop-up, located at the Carrera Cafe at 8251 Melrose Avenue, opens Thursday and only runs for four days, with the final day being Sunday. To learn more and RSVP, click here. All attending guests must be 21 years or older.

The pop-up runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

