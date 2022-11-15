Macallan Harmony Ritual Kit Celebrates Coffee and Whisky

Last month, scotch whisky brand The Macallan launched the Macallan Harmony Collection, inspired by the coffee bean Intense Arabica. Now, The Macallan has introduced The Macallan Harmony Ritual Kit, described as “a celebration of the world of coffee and whisky.” The kit was co-created by Filipino American fashion designer Rhuigi Villaseñor. It will be available exclusively on live-video-shopping platform NTWRK.

Sustainably designed in collaboration with Villaseñor, the dual-sided kit features a bottle of the The Macallan Harmony Collection Intense Arabica, a French press, matching glassware and Ethiopian Arabica coffee, all presented in a box.

Only 200 of these kits were created, and they’re priced at $499 each. The kits will become available on NTWRK at 3:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

The Harmony Ritual Kit also includes a QR code that guides the scanner to a video tutorial on how to execute the “It’s Coffee Time at The Macallan” pairing ritual.

