The Macallan Launches James Bond Whisky Collection

The Macallan is launching a James Bond whisky collection comprising six bottles, each commemorating one decade of the film franchise. The scotch whisky brand’s latest collection celebrates the 60th anniversary of the popular franchise.

“This October, James Bond will celebrate its 60th anniversary, making it the longest running and one of the most loved franchises in the world of entertainment, comprising 25 films over six decades and six lead actors over time,” The Macallan global creative director Jaume Ferras said in a news release. “The Macallan is James Bond’s whisky of choice and as two renowned global brands, we share many synergies, most notably as modern innovators linked by our Scottish heritage.”

The Macallan and James Bond are bound by shared Scottish heritage, innovation and the pursuit of excellence. Celebrate Six Decades of Bond with The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release. Please savour The Macallan responsibly. #TheMacallan #TheMacallanx007 pic.twitter.com/PICMBZ4ITG — The Macallan (@The_Macallan) September 27, 2022

While the world’s most popular spy is British, he has deep Scottish roots as a Scottish man’s son, according to STV News. We also know that his favorite scotch brand to drink (when he’s not enjoying a martini) is The Macallan, thanks to the movie “Skyfall.” So, the collaboration is fitting.

The collection retails for $800 and is available through the Macallan website, The Macallan Estate Boutique, global travel retail, and premium retailers. Each bottle from the collection is bottled at 43.7% ABV.

