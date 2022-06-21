Macallan M Collection Kicks Off With 3 Single Malts

The Macallan on Monday released three new whiskies, members of The Macallan M Collection, a range of limited-edition single-malt whiskies that celebrate the brand’s Six Pillars.

The Macallan’s Six Pillars are intended to represent the foundation of the brand and its approach to making whisky. The pillars are Natural Colour, Mastery, Curiously Small Spirit Stills, The Estate, Exceptional Oak Casks and Sherry Seasoning.

The first three expressions of the Macallan M Collection are new, 2022 editions of M and M Black, and the new M Copper.

Each whisky in the series will correspond to a different pillar. M embodies Natural Colour, M Black embodies Mastery, and M Copper reflects the Curiously Small Spirit Stills, the copper stills used by The Macallan since it was founded in 1824.

“Our Six Pillars foundation stones embody all that is unique to The Macallan, together underpinning the renowned quality and rich character of our whisky,” Jaume Ferras, Global Creative Director for The Macallan, said, according to DramFace. “The Macallan M Collection tells the story of these unique attributes and our dedication to uncompromised excellence.”

The 700-milliliter decanters for the collection were created in collaboration with famed creative director Fabien Baron and French crystal maker Lalique.

“It is an honour to work with The Macallan – our long-standing partner for 16 years – to realise this exquisite collection and showcase our shared sense of mastery, craftsmanship and heritage,” said Silvio Denz, Chairman and CEO of Lalique. “The decanters are completely unique in the world of decanters, very difficult to produce because of their shape and Lalique’s masters of crystal have relished applying their most complex skills to bring Fabien Baron’s creative vision to life.”

The Macallan M 2022 Release has a suggested retail price of $6,750/£5,000, while The Macallan M Black 2022 Release is priced at $7,600/£5,700, and The Macallan M Copper 2022 Release is $8,500/£6,250.

The Macallan M Collection will be available worldwide in both domestic and travel retail markets including The Macallan Estate, The Macallan Airport Boutiques, luxury hotels, bars and premium retailers around the world starting Monday.

The Macallan M Collection Tasting Notes, via the Brand

The Macallan M 2022 Release

ABV: 45%

Nose: Sweet black cherry and demerara sugar with a sensorial mix of polished oak and leather, softened with hints of indulgent chocolate and vanilla.

Taste: Herbal notes of liquorice and tea leaves combined with smooth crème anglaise and chocolate orange with a hint of wood spice.

Finish: Rich dried fruit and decadent dark chocolate.

The Macallan M Black 2022 Release

ABV: 46%

Nose: Fresh apple, pear and citrus combined with sweet dates developing into a subtle light peat.

Taste: Candied oranges, charred peaches and honeyed fig combined with sultana, decadent dark chocolate, emerging into a warming peat and spiced ginger.

Finish: Long peat smoke and sweet raisin.

The Macallan M Copper 2022 Release

ABV: 42%

Nose: Sweet banana, pear and white peach combined with malty biscuit, marshmallow and vanilla with a hint of citrus lemon.

Taste: Pear drops, caramelised banana and sherbet, developing into malt and spiced oak.

Finish: Long, smooth toasted oak.

