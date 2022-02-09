Macallan Launches World's Oldest Single Malt Scotch

The Macallan announced Wednesday the release of The Reach, an 81-year-old whisky, which becomes the world’s oldest single-malt scotch, beating out Gordon & MacPhail’s 80-year-old expression that released in September.

Only 288 decanters are available at a suggested retail price of £92,000 ($124,500).

The Macallan’s rare whisky is made from a single Sherry-seasoned oak cask and comes in a decanter held up by a bronze sculpture of three hands. One hand commemorates the distillery workers of 1940 who crafted the spirit; the second honors former chairman Allan Shiach, whose grandfather hled the company when the spirit was first consigned to its cask; and the third is the hand of the company’s current master whisky maker, Kirsteen Campbell.

“It is an honour to introduce The Reach,” Campbell said, according to the Scotsman. Created during a turbulent time in the world, this extraordinary expression showcases The Macallan’s history, ingenuity and unmistakable strength of character. “It’s also a tribute to the people who made this precious whisky and their enduring spirit, which never wavered.”

Tasting notes, per Campbell: “Its deep auburn hue is the first hint of this remarkable whisky’s astonishing depth, offering notes of dark chocolate, sweet cinnamon and aromatic peat, leading on to treacle toffee, crystallised ginger and charred pineapple, before giving way to an intensely rich, sweet and smoky finish.”

The Macallan said The Reach is the oldest whisky it has ever released.

Bottled at 41.6% ABV, The Reach will be on display at The Macallan Estate Boutique beginning Wednesday, followed by the brand’s Boutique stores in domestic and travel retail locations.

