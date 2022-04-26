Macallan Cask Sells for $1.3 Million | Whiskey Raiders

A rare cask of Macallan 1988 scotch whisky sold for a record £1,007,050 ($1,271,416) at auction Sunday – 34 years after the owner bought it for £5,000 ($6,313).

The owner had forgotten about the rare cask until the distillery reminded them that it remained maturing in a warehouse.

The online sale drew bids from around the world. The winner was a private buyer from the U.S.

The selling price was £915,500 at auction site Whisky Hammer, with the bidder paying a total of £1,007,050 including buyers premium. It shattered the existing auction record for a cask, £444,000 ($560,286) in 2019. The previous record-holding cask, sold at a Bonhams sale, also was a Macallan.

“When this cask was listed in our auction, we knew it had the potential to make history,” said Daniel Milne, Whisky Hammer managing director, according to BBC. “To come across a cask of this age, quality and size is extraordinary in itself, enhanced by the fact the liquid was distilled at The Macallan, which is reflected in the global attention the cask has attracted.”

The 374-liter refill cask was filled May 5, 1988.

If bottled, the cask could provide 534 700-milliliter bottles of the single malt. The per-bottle price would equate to £1,907 ($2,407) — also a cask auction record.

In October, Macallan sold its first whisky NFT — a non-fungible barrel of 1991 whisky — for $2.3 million.

