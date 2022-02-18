Mortlach Taps Renowned Italian Designer to Deliver Decanter

Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky has partnered with renowned designer Luca Nichetto, founder of Nichetto Studio, on SEI, a bespoke whisky decanter that “celebrates the boldness and complexity that defines the Mortlach brand,” according to a news release announcing the collaboration.

SEI, which means “six” in Italian, is the first product from Mortlach By Design, a new six-part program from the distillery that will partner with some of the world’s best designers on bespoke products.

SEI was made from hand-blown Murano glass and has a hexagonal base, and what Mortlach calls “a perfect geometric shape directly inspired by Mortlach’s unique distillation process, known as ‘The Way,’ which features six stills that bring together three distinct streams of liquid to create the whisky’s complex taste.”

The decanter also has a sanded finish that accentuates the color of the liquid within.

Mortlach was pioneered by an engineer and a doctor and prides itself on thoughtful craftmanship and having “analytical minds and shared passion for design informed a distinct approach to whisky-making,” according to the news release.

“The world of whisky is steeped in ritual and tradition, but Mortlach, while still a darling of connoisseurs, embodies modern luxury – bold and complex, yet elegant and understated,” said Sophie Kelly, Senior VP of Whiskies for North America at Diageo. “Luca truly understands the essence of this spirit, and his decanter complements it perfectly.”

SEI is part of “Vessels,” an exhibition from SIZED.STUDIO that will showcase more than 100 vessels from collaborators, designers, artists and dealers. The show opened Wednesday and will run for two weeks.

All proceeds from the sale of the decanter will be donated to ReBuild Foundation, a platform founded by Chicago-based artist and professor Theaster Gates for art, cultural development and neighborhood transformation.

To see more photos and a short video on Nichetto and the SEI decanter, click here.

The Mortlach By Design series will continue over the course of the year, revealing custom designs by creatives such as Joe Doucet and Sabine Marcelis. The pieces will celebrate the characteristics of Mortlach and will come together to create “the ultimate whisky experience,” according to Mortlach.

