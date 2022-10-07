'The Last of Us Part II' Whisky, Moth and Wolf, Arrives

Scotch whisky producer Chivas Brothers’ The Digital Spirits Project, this week opened preorders for Moth and Wolf, a limited-edition blended scotch whisky “inspired by the world of” the video game “The Last of Us Part II.” The whisky was launched in collaboration with Naughty Dog, the video game company behind the “The Last of Us” franchise.

“As a massive fan of The Last of Us Part II, it was a huge thrill to be a part of this project and have two of my worlds collide – Scotch and gaming,” Kevin Balmforth, blending manager at Chivas Brothers, said in a news release. “With Moth & Wolf, I was heavily inspired by the game’s setting and atmosphere and wanted to capture in a bottle the stark contrast between those safe, happier moments in Jackson and the gripping, intense scenes in Seattle. The result is a spectacular whisky that reflects the storyline’s complexity from the ground up, and I can’t wait for my fellow gamers and Scotch fans to get a taste.”

Moth and Wolf is a blended scotch whisky matured in American oak barrels. The whisky’s taste and packaging are both said to be inspired by the video game. According to those behind it, Moth and Wolf’s flavor palate pays tribute to locations in the game — Seattle, Washington, and Jackson, Wyoming: “Creamy vanilla notes represent the safe haven of Jackson, whilst hints of smoke and malt represent the hardened landscape of Seattle,” The Digital Spirits Project wrote in the news release.

Preorders for the whisky opened Wednesday on ReserveBar for $75 per 70-milliliter bottle.

Moth and Wolf’s label is an ode to “The Last of Us Part II,” as well, with a design based on the watch of Joel. Furthermore, the moth and wolf symbols area pay homage to Ellie’s arm tattoo and Abby’s Seattle-based faction, the Washington Liberation Front. Even the whisky’s vintage year of 2013 is significant, as it is the year that the Cordyceps infection began devastating mankind in the franchise’s lore.

“We’re excited to partner with The Digital Spirits Project in bringing a whisky inspired by The Last of Us Part II to life,” said Neil Druckmann, co-president of Naughty Dog. “The sheer dedication from the team to create a unique whisky that takes so much inspiration from the game is a heartfelt tribute to not only the studio but our community. We hope Moth & Wolf finds a special place on your shelf.”

Moth and Wolf was first announced in August.

A “The Last of Us” TV series on HBO is in the works and scheduled to premiere in 2023.

